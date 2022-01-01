Landslide in a mining quarry in Haryana kills two, rescue operations underway

New Delhi: At least two people were killed on Saturday (January 1, 2022) when half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried in a landslide at the Dadam mining zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district.

The dead are yet to be identified, Inspector Sukhbir of the Tosham Police Station told PTI news agency and added that rescue operations are underway.

Incident of a landslide in a mining quarry took place in Haryana's Bhiwani pic.twitter.com/d7d382RxrC — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Reacting to the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed that he is saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident and that he is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured.

Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) January 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal has also reached the spot and informed that a team of doctors has also arrived.

"Some people have died. I cannot provide the exact figures as of now. We will try to save as many people as possible," he told ANI.

