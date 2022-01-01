हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Landslide in a mining quarry in Haryana kills two, rescue operations underway

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations.   

Landslide in a mining quarry in Haryana kills two, rescue operations underway
Photos: ANI

New Delhi: At least two people were killed on Saturday (January 1, 2022) when half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried in a landslide at the Dadam mining zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district.

The dead are yet to be identified, Inspector Sukhbir of the Tosham Police Station told PTI news agency and added that rescue operations are underway.

Reacting to the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed that he is saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident and that he is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured. 

Meanwhile, Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal has also reached the spot and informed that a team of doctors has also arrived. 

"Some people have died. I cannot provide the exact figures as of now. We will try to save as many people as possible," he told ANI.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HaryanaLandslideManohar Lal Khattar
Next
Story

25 days, 80 organisations; BJP on 'mission woo brahmins' ahead of UP polls

Must Watch

PT8M22S

News Rush: PM Modi expresses grief over Vaishno Devi temple accident