Jammu: Traffic was halted on Wednesday on the Jammu-Srinagar highway due to landslides. "Nightlong rain has triggered landslides at few places on the highway in the Ramsoo-Ramban sector. We have momentarily halted traffic for the safety of travellers," an official of the traffic department said.

The official said that traffic will be allowed once the landslide debris is cleared. Weather office has forecast moderate rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.