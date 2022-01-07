हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Lapse in PM Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab very serious issue: RSS

RSS ‘Sah Sakaryavah’ Dr Manmohan Vaidya said, “For someone who holds the constitutional post of utmost importance and making him wait on the road is not good for country.'' 


File Photo (ANI)

Hyderabad: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has termed the security lapse during recent Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab tour as “very serious”. 

RSS ‘Sah Sakaryavah’ Dr Manmohan Vaidya said, “For someone who holds the constitutional post of utmost importance and making him wait on the road is not good for country.'' He added, “Action should be taken against those responsible for it”. 

Vaidya was speaking in Hyderabad at the end of three-day “Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak'' organised by the RSS with 36 “inspired'' organisations in various fields, including education, health, finance, labour. 

Giving details about the “coordination meeting'' with representatives from various “inspired'' organisation, Vaidya said emphasis should be given to “Bharat-centric education.'' 

“The history of the country should be told and taught correctly,'' he underlined.

Talking about the RSS, the Sah Sarkaryavah informed that youth in large numbers are showing keen interest to join the organisation. “Apart from those who are directly coming to different shakhas to join the Sangh, we have seen that on RSS website, huge number of youngsters are joining through “JOIN RSS'' link,'' and added that of the “55,000 shakhas all over the country, the representation of youth is about 60 % and other classes of society constitute 40 %.''

The three-day meet was attended by RSS Sar Sanghchaalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale among other important functionaries of Sangh.

Narendra ModiRSSPunjabNarendra Modi security lapse
