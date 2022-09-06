New Delhi: In one of the largest seizures of methamphetamine drugs in the country`s history, the Delhi police special cell arrested two Afghan Nationals and recovered 312.5 kg methamphetamine and 10 kg high purity heroin worth Rs 1200 crores. The accused were apprehended from Meethapur Road, near Kalindi Kunj Metro Station in New Delhi.The Afghan nationals have been identified as Kabul resident Mustafa and Kandahar resident Rahimulla Rahim. Both the accused have refugee visas.

The Special Cell said that it was a narco terror case. They have now lodged a separate case under UAPA in this connection. "A total of 312.5 kgs narcotic drug methamphetamine and 10 kgs high purity heroin have been recovered so far. The contraband was sent to Chennai, from where it was sent to Lucknow and finally, from there the drugs were sent to Delhi and were intercepted en route," a police official said.

In a major crackdown, Spl Cell has busted a transnational synthetic drug cartel; 2 Afghan Nationals nabbed. Highest ever seizure of 312.5 kg party drug methamphetamine & 10 kg high purity heroin; worth ₹1200Cr in international mkt. Luxury cars also seized. @CellDelhi pic.twitter.com/iPZjsgzx0k — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 6, 2022

The official said that they were caught on September 3 in Delhi`s Kalindi Kunj area following a tip-off that they were coming to Delhi by car. Following their interrogation, the police conducted a raid at Noida and recovered more heroin and narcotics. A vehicle was also intercepted which was being used for smuggling and 312 kg of methamphetamine was recovered. Both the accused are in police custody for 10 days.

"This is a new kind of module. They are focusing on methamphetamine. From Afghanistan it was sent to neighbouring countries, from there they sent it to the Arabian Sea and then the Bay of Bengal to enter India. In the present case they used the Chennai coastal area to smuggle this drug consignment," the police said. The official said that a raid was also conducted at Lucknow where 606 bags full of narcotic-type substances were recovered and all were sent to the lab for testing.

(With agency inputs)