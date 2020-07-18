Largest human trial of India's coronavirus vaccine to begin at Delhi AIIMS from Monday

NEW DELHI: Largest human trial of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by the Indian agencies will begin from Monday at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). According to reports, Delhi AIIMS has obtained the required permission from the Centre for conducting the human trail of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine, being jointly developed by the ICMR and Bharat Biotech, will be conducted upon at least 100 volunteers. According to Bharat Biotech, these human trials will be done on 375 volunteers. The trials will be in total 3 phases and the first phase will begin from Monday.

At least 12 top medical institutes of the country, including AIIMS, are participating in the human trial of the COVID-19 vaccine. This vaccine has been given to 10 volunteers at Patna AIIMS and, so far, there had been no side effects of the vaccine in any volunteer.

For the Indian scientists and medical researchers, this is a highly encouraging development. After Patna AIIMS, 3 more volunteers were given the COVID-19 vaccine at the PGI Hospital, Rohtak and the results were very positive.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij shared this news through a tweet.

However, on the largest scale, this COVID-19 vaccine will be tested at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, Delhi. It may be noted that as many as 34,884 new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking India's total tally to 10,38,716 on Saturday morning.

The total includes 6,53,750 recovered cases and 3,58,692 active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday. With 671 fatalities in the past day the death toll rose to 26,273.

This is the third consecutive day when the number of coronavirus infections has increased by more than 30,000. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,34,33,742 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 17 with 3,61,024 samples being tested on Friday.

Maharashtra has a total of 2,92,589 cases and 11,452 fatalities while Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,60,907 cases and 2,315 deaths. Delhi has reported a total of 1,20,107 cases and 3,571 deaths due to the virus.