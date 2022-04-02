Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Anantnag: An active terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit was arrested in Bijbehera area of the Anantnag district of South Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Saturday (April 2).

A police official said, "Joint check post was laid by security forces in Hassanpora area of Bijbehera and at 8 PM, one suspect was challenged by the team, who tried to flee from the location and while fleeing, he tried to open fire upon the forces.”

He added that the security forces overpowered and apprehended him, while during search, arms and ammunition were also recovered from him.

The terrorist was identified as Aasif Bashir Ganie of Hassanpura Tabela affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba. This is the 22nd terrorist who has been arrested alive this year. Besides him, 160 terror associates have been arrested since January this year.

