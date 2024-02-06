trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718282
Lashkar Terrorist Riyaz Ahmed, Involved In Cross-Border Arms Smuggling, Nabbed At Delhi Station

 The Delhi Police on Tuesday nabbed Riyaz Ahmed, a notorious terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, from the Delhi Railway Station.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday nabbed Riyaz Ahmed, a notorious terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, from the Delhi Railway Station. Ahmed has been a key player in a cross-border network that smuggled weapons and explosives from Pakistan. Further details awaited.

This is a developing story.

 

