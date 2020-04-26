Last week of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, PM Narendra Modi to address nation in Mann ki Baat on April 26 at 11 am

As the total number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the country reach near 25,000 mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday will address the nation in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' programme at 11 am on Sunday (April 26).

This is PM Modi's second radio address since the announcement of initial lockdown by the prime minister to curb the spread of coronavirus on March 25. PM Modi last addressed the nation through Mann ki Baat on March 29 and had sought forgiveness for the inconvenience caused to migrants and others due to the lockdown measures.

The prime minister had said that it was a question of life and death and expressed confidence that "we will definitely win the battle" against the coronavirus menace. He had also praised the front-line workers in the fight against the virus as well as countless workers in the essential services who are ensuring the country doesn't come to a complete standstill.

"I seek forgiveness ... I strongly feel you will forgive me. When I see my poor brothers and sisters, then I definitely feel that they would say what kind of prime minister is this who has put us in this trouble. I especially seek their forgiveness. You had to undergo problems. I understand but there is no other way out to fight the coronavirus for a country with a population of 130 crore," he said. "But this is a battle for life and death."

Referring to an ancient Indian adage that means illness and its scourge should be nipped in the bud because when it becomes incurable with the passage of time its treatment is very difficult, PM Modi had also also described as "unfortunate" incidents where some of those suspected coronavirus carriers under home quarantine are being ill-treated or ostracised by others. "I am greatly pained to learn of these instances. This is very unfortunate. We need to understand that in the current circumstances, we need to ensure social distance, not human or emotional distance. These people are not criminals, " he had said.

India has been battling the coronavirus crisis very storngly and though the numbers are increasing daily but the rate of the growth is much slower than several western countries. Among all the states, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 6,817; followed by Gujarat with 2,815 cases; Delhi with 2,514 cases; Rajasthan with 2,034 cases and Madhya Pradesh with 1,952 cases. The highest number of fatalities has also been witnessed in Maharashtra with 301 cases, followed by Gujarat with 127 cases, Madhya Pradesh with 92 cases, Delhi with 53 cases, and Andhra Pradesh with 31 cases.