'Latke-Jhatke': UP Congress leader Ajai Rai makes objectionable-sexist remark against Smriti Irani; BJP hits back

Congress leader Ajai Rai today made a controversial remark against Union Minister and Amethi Lok Sabha MP Smriti Irani. Talking to the media in Sonbhadra, UP Congress leader Ajai Rai said that while the Gandhi family carried out development work in Amethi, Smriti Irani comes and returns after giving 'latke-jhatke'. Rai's remark did not go well with the BJP as the saffron party slammed the shocking remarks made by the Congress leader.

"Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, they contested on this seat (Amethi). They carried out developmental works including setting up of many factories including BHEL....Now more than half of the factories are lying closed, Smriti Irani only comes and leaves after giving 'latke-jhatke'," Rai said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that this is not a 'sanyog' but a 'prayog' sponsored by the Gandhi family.

"Rahul Gandhi loyalist Ajay Rai makes shocking “latke jhatke” comment on Smriti Irani ji. This is not a Sanyog - it is a prayog sponsored by first family to take political revenge because Smriti ji defeated the dynast - Congress even insulted 1st Woman Adivasi President," said Poonawala.

Rai today also said that the Congress workers and people of Amethi wants Rahul Gandhi to contest from the seat once again in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

It may be recalled that Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi was also contesting from Wayanad seat from where he won the parliamentary polls.