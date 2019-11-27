ISRO to launch PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 other US satellites on Wednesday from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota

The launch of India`s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47, carrying Cartosat-3 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday morning from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The launch is likely to take place at 9.28 am subject to weather conditions.

ISRO took to microblogging site Twitter on Wednesday morning and said, "Propellant filling of the second stage (PS2) of PSLV-C47 completed. Updates will continue..."

The ISRO had on November 25 posted pictures on Twitter of PSLV-C47 mapping its journey from the vehicle assembly building towards the launch pad. "Journey of PSLV-C47 from Vehicle Assembly Building towards the launch pad. Launch scheduled on Nov 27, 2019," ISRO had tweeted.

On November 21, ISRO had informed that the launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3, which was scheduled for November 25 at 9.28 am, was tentatively rescheduled for November 27.

PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into the Sun-synchronous orbit. Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability.

The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. PSLV-C47 will also carry 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States (US) as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

ISRO had opened the online registration for witnessing the launch of PSLV-C47/CARTOSAT-3 from the launch view gallery at the space centre on November 20.

PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). ISRO has said, this would be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.