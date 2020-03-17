हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Lawyer arrested on sedition charges, called Yogi Adityanath 'terrorist'

The man, Abdul Hannan, commented on a tweet by the government media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Saturday. The tweet by Tripathi had a video of Adityanath's Vidhan Sabha speech supporting cane charge on people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Hannan retweeted Tripathi's post by calling Adityanath a terrorist.  

Lawyer arrested on sedition charges, called Yogi Adityanath &#039;terrorist&#039;
File Image (ANI)

Kanpur: A district court lawyer has been arrested on sedition charges for retweeting a video of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and calling him a 'terrorist'.

The man, Abdul Hannan, commented on a tweet by the government media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Saturday. The lawyer was arrested on Monday, an official said on Tuesday (March 17, 2020).

The tweet by Tripathi had a video of Adityanath's Vidhan Sabha speech supporting cane charge on people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Tripathi captioned the video: "Tum kagaz nahi dikhaoge, aur danga bhi failaoge, to hum lathi bhi chalvayenge, gharbaar bhi bikvayenge aur haan poster bhi lagvayenge (You will not show the papers and will also participate in riots, then we will cane charge, auction your houses and put up posters)."

Hannan retweeted Tripathi's post by calling Adityanath a terrorist.

In another tweet, Hannan announced that he would provide free legal help to protesters and requested all "constitution lovers" to follow him and share his tweet.

Ajay Seth, SHO of Kalyanpur police station, said, "We have registered an FIR against Abdul Hannan who has been arrested and sent to jail after being produced before the court."

Tags:
Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshSedition ChargesUP lawyer
Next
Story

WHO launches #SafeHands challenge to help people fight coronavirus outbreak- WATCH

Must Watch

PT5M47S

How global economy would be affected by Coronavirus?