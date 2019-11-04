Lawyers beat up cops at Delhi courts, seek removal of Police Commissioner

NEW DELHI: In the wake of a clash that erupted between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court on November 2, angry lawyers beat up policemen at different court premises on Monday (November 4). In the morning, one police constable was beaten up at Karkardooma court, while in the afternoon another cop was roughed up at Saket court. Notably, the layers have also misbehaved with a woman journalist.

The protesting lawyers are demanding the removal of Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, besides the suspension of IPS officers who have been transferred following the Delhi High Court taking suo moto cognizance on the matter. The lawyers have decided to continue their strike, stating that the legal probe is simply to cover up the incident.

Meanwhile, lawyers protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers Protection Act in the wake of the clash. "Our demand is that the injured advocates should be given Rs 10 lakh by the government. We also demand the Lawyers Protection Act be enforced immediately," a protesting lawyer told ANI, while speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court premises.

"This incident is no less than the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The Police shot bullets at point-blank range at the advocates. I appeal to the media to show the truth in this matter. One advocate is fighting for his life in a hospital," he said.

Another lawyer added, "Today all courts in the country have joined the protest against the Tis Hazari Court incident. Some Supreme Court lawyers have also expressed solidarity with advocates of the Tis Hazari Court."

The Bar Council of Delhi has decided to grant Rs 2 lakh each to two lawyers who are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Rs 50,000 to the lawyers who sustained injuries in the clash.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court ordered a judicial inquiry into the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday that left several injured.

The inquiry, to be conducted by a retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg, has to be completed within six weeks. Retired Justice Garg would be assisted by Director, CBI, Director, Intelligence Bureau and Director, Vigilance or any superior rank officers appointed by them.

