LBS SET 2022: LBS Centre for Science and Technology has declared the LBS SET Result 2022 online today, on August 31, 2022. Candidates can now download their LBS SET July exam results online from the official website - lbsedp.lbscentre.in. In order to check their results, candidates will need to enter the details as asked by the website. They need their login credentials and LBS SET hall ticket to check and download their scores.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Released

LBS SET Result 2022 Released: Here is how To Download

Step 1: Students, at first, are advised to visit the official website of the LBS Centre for Science and Technology - lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

Step 2: Once you go to the official website, click on the July 2022 Results link that appears on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, a new page will open. Students need to enter their credentials as per the requirement on the page opened.

Step 4: Your LBS SET Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your result.

The LBS SET Result 2022 list has been released subject-wise. The list includes the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. The candidates who qualified for the exam will now be awarded eligibility certificates. Candidates are advised to keep their score cards of LBS Centre SET exam result safe as it would come in useful during the final admissions.