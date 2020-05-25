हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

LCA Tejas to join IAF No. 18 Flying Bullets Squadron at Sulur airbase in Coimbatore on May 27

The No 18 Squadron, formed in 1965 with the motto "Teevra aur Nirbhaya" meaning "Swift and Fearless," was earlier flying MiG 27 aircraft.

LCA Tejas to join IAF No. 18 Flying Bullets Squadron at Sulur airbase in Coimbatore on May 27
Photo: Twitter/@proshillong

Chennai: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will operationalise its No 18 Squadron at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on May 27, 2020, equipping it with the fourth generation LCA Tejas aircraft.

A PIB (Defence Wing) release here said IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will operationalise the squadron "Flying Bullets" at the Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore on May 27.

"The Squadron will be equipped with LCA Tejas FOC (final operation clearance) aircraft and will be the second IAF Squadron to fly LCA Tejas after the 45 Squadron based at Coimbatore," it said.

The No 18 Squadron, formed in 1965 with the motto "Teevra aur Nirbhaya" meaning "Swift and Fearless," was earlier flying MiG 27 aircraft.

The Squadron "actively participated" in the 1971 war with Pakistan and was decorated with the highest gallantry award Param Vir Chakra awarded to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon posthumously.

"It earned the sobriquet Defenders of Kashmir Valley by being the first to land and operate from Srinagar," it said.

"The Squadron was resurrected on April 1 this year at Sulur," the release added.

According to the release, Tejas is an indigenous fourth generation tailless compound delta-wing aircraft.

The aircraft is equipped with a fly-by-wire flight control system, integrated digital avionics, multimode radar and its structure is made of composite material.

"It is the lightest and smallest in its group of fourth-generation supersonic combat aircraft," the Defence release said.

Tags:
Indian Air ForceIAFSulurCoimbatoreTamil NaduNo 18 SquadronLCA Tejas
Next
Story

2.35 lakh Indian Army, police personnel deployed in West Bengal, 80% restoration work completed
  • 1,38,845Confirmed
  • 4,021Deaths

Full coverage

  • 54,38,106Confirmed
  • 3,45,273Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M8S

Video: Passports of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad's 5 close associates seized