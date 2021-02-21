LDF, UDF responsible for corruption in Kerala: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at BJP's Vijaya Yatra in Kasaragod

Thiruvananthapuram: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (February 21) launched a ferocious attack on the ruling CPM-led LDF government in Kerala, accusing the Pinarayi Vijayan government for its anti-people governance and also the way the Sabarimala temple issue was handled.

The Chief Minister has arrived in the Kasaragod, Kerala to flag off state-wide campaign for his saffron party in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Before flagging off the campaign the Uttar Pradesh CM took a jibe at the ruling Left government of the state and said it is only interested in the welfare of its cadres, while his party is working for development of all.

"Just look at Tripura, where the CPM ruled for 25 years and everything was kept under leash by the CPM there. But things changed after Modiji explained to the people of Tripura what he plans to do and today the BJP is ruling with a two-thirds majority there," said Yogi Adityanath.

While addressing the ongoing youth protests against the backdoor appointments done by the ruling government, Adityanath emphasised on the fact that in Uttar Pradesh he was able to give jobs to four lakh youth in just four years.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh CM brought up the issue of spike in COVID-19 cases in the state and said, "Not long ago, the Kerala Chief Minister was making fun of the health sector in UP. In UP there are 24 crore people and now there are just around 2,000 Covid cases and we have got appreciation from the WHO. Today, look at Kerala, the whole world is laughing at Kerala as it has not been able to contain Covid."

Adityanath also took a swing at the Sabarimala temple issue and stated that the Left government is working against the interests of the famed Sabarimala temple and it was promoting those who are against culture and tradition.

He went on to blame the successive governments in Kerala for doing corruption and creating chaos in the state, and added that they have not taken appropriate action against the prevalence of "Love Jihad" in the state.

He said, "No action was taken by the government here, while in UP we came out with a law to tackle `Love Jihad`. The CPM here is interested only in divisive politics while the BJP is working for the welfare of all. This yatra is going to give the BJP a big boost.”

The Vijaya Yatra is being led by Surendran, BJP leader for Kerala unit. After the successful completion of the event, Surendran took it to his official Twitter account and wrote:

My sincere thanks to the people of Kasargod for making #VijayaYatra a historic success. @BJP4Keralam will expose the anti-people policies the of the UDF&LDF. The aim of this Yatra is to spread the message of a "corruption free, appeasement free & comprehensive developed" Kerala. pic.twitter.com/RIOmnUckmA — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) February 21, 2021

The yatra will consist of 14 Maha rallies, 80 public meetings and the grand finale event, which is to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state capital.

Other BJP leaders, including Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani and Devendra Fadnavis are also listed to be part of the Vijaya Yatra.

