Zee Rozgar Samachaar: UP govt to release vacancies for 50000 posts in these departments, check details

Lucknow: In some good news for candidates aspiring for government jobs, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh will release nearly 50,000 vacant posts in various government departments of the state.

The Chief Minister has given his approval for the start of the recruitment process for Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) to fill these posts. After which the Commission will now conduct Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) under the two-tier examination system to fill out these vacancies.

When will the recruitment process start

The recruitment process is likely to start soon, the target is to fill all these posts in the year 2021. . The commission will first release the final results of the 13 examinations pending for 2020 in the next two months. In which more than five thousand people will be selected. After the completion of the process, the Commission will start the recruitment process for 50000 vacant posts in various departments.

This is the selection process for candidates

Following the instructions of CM Adityanath, the Commission has started preparations for conducting the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) under the two-tier examination system. According to the information given by the commission, the candidates who have cleared this exam will be shortlisted. After this, the selected candidates will get a chance to appear for the main examination. Candidates who pass the main examination will be given an appointment letter.

Recruitment for these government departments in UP

According to the information received from the Subordinate Service Selection Commission, the government departments in which the vacancies will be filled include:

* Women Health Workers in the Family Welfare Department with 9,212 posts

* Revenue Accountant in the Revenue Council with 7882 posts

* Technical Assistant, Group-C in Directorate of Agriculture 1817 posts

* Junior Assistant in Revenue Council with 1137 posts

* Assistant Accountant in the Department of Internal Accounts and Auditors with 1068 posts

* Sugarcane Supervisor in Sugarcane and Sugar Department with 874 posts

* Laboratory Technician in the Department of Medical and Health Services with 700 posts

* Forest Ranger in Forest Department with 694 posts

* Instructor in the Department of Training and Service Planning with 622 posts

* X-ray Technician in the Department of Medicine and Health with 456 posts

Apart from these departments, the Commission is also preparing to fill the vacancies in many other departments.