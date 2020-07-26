Leadership recognised in times of crisis: Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP over Rajasthan turmoil

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (July 26, 2020) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre of trying to topple elected state governments during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

She claimed that the citizens of India need a government that works in public interest while the BJP has made clear its intention and character.

Priyanka tweeted, "Leadership is recognized in times of crisis. During coronavirus national crisis the country needs a leadership that works in public interest. But the BJP government at the Center has made its intention and its character clear by trying to topple the governments elected by the people. The public will answer."

संकट के समय नेतृत्व की पहचान होती है। कोरोना के राष्ट्रीय संकट में देश को जनहित में काम करने वाले नेतृत्व की जरूरत है। मगर केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार ने जनता द्वारा चुनी गई सरकारों को गिराने की कोशिश कर अपनी मंशा और अपना चरित्र साफ कर दिया है। जनता जवाब देगी। #SpeakUpForDemocracy — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 26, 2020

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to citizens to raise their voice to "protect democracy" and launched the party`s campaign #SpeakUpForDemocracy. The Congress leader posted a video on Twitter with the caption "Let`s unite in #SpeakUpForDemocracy and raise our voice to protect democracy".

Rahul had accused the BJP of a conspiracy to bring down the Ashok Gehlot-led Cngress government in Rajasthan. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party.