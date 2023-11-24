'Leadership Should Maintain A Level': Vasundhara Raje Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Panauti' Jibe

New Delhi: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday launched a blistering on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'panauti' and 'jaibkatra' (pickpocket) jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP leader in the poll-bound state said a senior leader of a national party should maintain a level of dignity in his or her speech and the words used by Rahul Gandhi for the man who is the Prime Minister of the country are below the belt, that should not happen. Raje emphasized that PM Modi has delivered on all his promises, unlike Rahul Gandhi and his party, who failed to fulfill any of their commitments.

"Leadership should uphold a certain standard in their speech and behavior, considering the person they are talking about. Prime Minister Modi is someone who has honored all his commitments. What promises have Rahul Gandhi and his party actually fulfilled?" said Raje.

#WATCH | Jhalawar: On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark on PM Modi, Rajasthan Former CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje says, "A leadership should maintain a level in their speech & conduct and watch for whom we are saying what...He (PM Modi) is a person who has… pic.twitter.com/sJ4wF5uGWw — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

Former CM Raje criticized the Congress-led government in the state, highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in Rajasthan, particularly the rise in atrocities against women. Raje underscored the challenges faced by students in the state due to recurrent incidents of paper leaks.

"The prevailing law and order situation in Rajasthan, particularly the alarming increase in atrocities against women, has become a daily occurrence, causing distress among the people. Incidents of paper leaks, totaling around 19 times, have added to the troubles faced by students. Upon closer inspection, it becomes evident that the promises made were merely announcements with little substance when examined on the ground," said Vasundhara Raje.