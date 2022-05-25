New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 25, 2022) arrived at the Palam Air Force Station in Delhi after concluding his action-packed two-day Japan visit. In Tokyo, the prime minister participated in the Quad Leaders' Summit and also held bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

During the Quad Leaders' second in-person Summit, PM Modi highlighted India`s consistent and principled position on the need for cessation of hostilities, resumption of dialogue, and diplomacy.

"Our mutual trust, our determination, is giving new energy and enthusiasm to the democratic forces," he told fellow Quad leaders.

Highlights from Japan. Have a look. pic.twitter.com/haYnljDnfx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2022

The Summit in Tokyo, notably, is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021.

Meanwhile, a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "leading" the Quad leaders from the front in Tokyo has gone viral on the internet. In the picture, PM Modi could be seen walking down a flight of stairs leading the head of states of Japan, Australia, and the United States.

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared the picture on her official Twitter handle and said, "Pradhan Sevak - knows the way, goes the way, shows the way."

Pradhan Sevak — knows the way , goes the way , shows the way pic.twitter.com/QTpN8ODxhR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 24, 2022

The national convener of BJP`s IT cell Amit Malviya also shared the picture and captioned it, "Leading the world... a picture is worth a thousand words."

Leading the world… a picture is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/T4lJ8rFt1u — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 24, 2022

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra were also among the BJP leaders who shared the photo to hail PM Modi's leadership skills.