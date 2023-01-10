topStoriesenglish
Learning Hindi will help in connecting with more people in India: Tamil Nadu Governor

"Since in this country, the largest number of people speak Hindi, it will be helpful to learn one more Indian language," the governor said when he was asked about the Hindi language.

Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 04:36 PM IST|Source: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi here on Tuesday said that one should try to learn many languages and "since the largest number of people speak Hindi" in the country, learning it will be helpful.

"We should learn as many languages as we can. In our country, many languages are there. Learning one more language is an advantage. If we learn more languages we can connect to more people," he said while interacting with civil service aspirants.

"Since in this country, the largest number of people speak Hindi, it will be helpful to learn one more Indian language," the governor said when he was asked about the Hindi language. (ANI)

(The above article is sourced from news agency ANI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency ANI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

