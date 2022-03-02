Leave Kharkiv immediately, proceed to settlements on foot if…: MEA to stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine— 10 points

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday (March 2) emphasised on stranded nationals to leave Ukraine’s city Kharkiv, which has seen intense shelling in past days, immediately, even if on foot.

Here are the key points by MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during his media brief:

1. The advisory that has just been issued by our Embassy is on the basis of information received from Russia. We would urge all our nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately to safe zones or further westwards using any means available, including on foot, and keeping safety in mind.

2. Cities in eastern Ukraine remain an area of concern. Encouraging reports that some students were able to board trains out of Kharkiv last night, today morning...We've been in communication with Russian side regarding safe passage of our nationals from Kharkiv and other cities.

3. We now estimate that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine borders since our advisories were issued in the last week of January.

4. On if PM Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin again tonight: "Prime Minister has been speaking to leaders of several countries. We share with you whenever such talks take place. I would not like to say anything beforehand," Bagchi said.

5. A mechanism for issuing emergency certificates to those who lost their Indian passports has been instituted. I think this will also help many Indian students.

6. Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine's Vinnytsia lost his life due to natural causes. His family members are also in Ukraine.

7. In principle, we're always ready to help other countries. If we get a specific request on it, then our stand will be guided by it. If we get an opportunity like that, and we are able to do it, then we will definitely help.

8. Indian Air Force aircraft have joined Operation Ganga with the first C-17 flight from Bucharest (Romania) expected to return to Delhi later tonight. 3 more IAF flights will be undertaken today from Budapest (Hungary), Bucharest (Romania) and Rzeszow (Poland).

9. During the last 24 hours, 6 flights have landed in India, taking the total number of flights that have landed in India to 15 and the total number of Indians who have returned on these flights to 3,352.

10. As many as 15 flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours. Some of these are already actually en route.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV