MIDDLE EAST WAR

Lebanon Minister Claims Ceasefire Agreement Between Nasrallah And Netanyahu, Says 'He Agreed...'

Bou Habib said that they also informed representatives from the US and France about the ceasefire decision.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 11:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib stated today that former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to a ceasefire shortly before Nasrallah was killed in an airstrike in Beirut last week. Speaking to an American public broadcaster, Bou Habib noted that they also informed representatives from the US and France about the ceasefire decision.

"He (Nasrallah) agreed, he agreed (to the ceasefire)," Bou Habib said, NDTV reported citing PBS.

"The Lebanese House Speaker, Mr Nabih Berri, consulted with Hezbollah and we informed the Americans and the French about the agreement. They told us that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu also agreed to the statement issued by both presidents," he said, NDTV reported.

 

