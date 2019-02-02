Watch: Leopard cub seized from baggage of passenger in Chennai airport

A leopard cub was seized from the baggage of a passenger on Saturday at the Chennai airport in Tamil Nadu.

The Air Intelligence Unit at Chennai International airport seized the one-month-old cub.

The cub will be rehabilitated in Chennai's Arignar Anna Zoological Park.

The passenger has been handed over to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department for further action.