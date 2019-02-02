हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Leopard cub

Watch: Leopard cub seized from baggage of passenger in Chennai airport

A leopard cub was seized from the baggage of a passenger on Saturday at the Chennai airport in Tamil Nadu. 

Watch: Leopard cub seized from baggage of passenger in Chennai airport

A leopard cub was seized from the baggage of a passenger on Saturday at the Chennai airport in Tamil Nadu. 

The Air Intelligence Unit at Chennai International airport seized the one-month-old cub. 

The cub will be rehabilitated in Chennai's Arignar Anna Zoological Park.

The passenger has been handed over to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department for further action.

Tags:
Leopard cubChennai AirportTamil NaduArignar Anna Zoological Park
Next
Story

Clear your stand on Ram Mandir: BJP President Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi

Must Watch

Satte Pe Satta: North India hit by heavy snowfall, rains