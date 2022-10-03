LeT behind Udhampur twin blast; J&K police nabs one terrorist

Udhampur: Jammu Kashmir police busted the terror module involved in the recent twin blasts in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur which were carried out ahead of high profile visit of the Union home minister to convey. According to the police, the motive of the terror attack was to disturb the situation during the home minister's visit to UT.

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Sunday said that the recent two back-to-back explosions in Udhampur district is solved in minimum time and who carried out the attack and in whose direction it was done is known to us. He said former terrorists are being recycled by their mentors across the border to carry out attacks.



Addressing a press conference in Jammu, ADGP Mukesh Singh further explained the matter and said that "Former terrorist Aslam Sheikh was involved in the Udhampur twin blasts that left two persons injured."

"There were at last four to five such IEDs/bombs available with them and the possible target was the upcoming high-profile minister's visit. Sheikh has confessed to the crime," he said, adding that consignments of sticky bombs are available with the Lashkar-e-Toiba and there is a possibility that Jaish-e-Muhammad may be also used a few.

“In Udhampur explosions, timers were fixed for 07 and 14 hours. Aslam Sheikh was in touch with his Pakistani handler Muhammad Amin Bhat alias Khubaib. Sheikh received three sticky bombs and four new IEDs,” said ADGP.

Adding he said "It was connected with another kathua based module that was of Jaish one person namely Zakir Husain is arrested of that module who hails from malhaar area and was activated by a Pakistani terrorist Fareed who had gone back Pakistan after spending 10-12 years jail, on his identification one sticky bomb was also recovered, so two modules one of Jaish and one of LeT is busted and investigation is going on," said ADGP.

DGP on this occasion said Pakistan is trying to bring back former terrorists into terrorism, police are keeping a close watch on all the former/released terrorists and OGWs keeping in view the involvement of some in the terror activities in the recent past.

“In Kashmir, hybrid terrorism is being promoted and that is being countered well by the police,” he said. “There is an indication that former/released terrorists are being recycled again into terrorism to carry out sticky bomb attacks.” He admitted that sticky bomb is a new challenge “Sticky bombs is a serious challenge, and we will counter it too,” DGP said.



