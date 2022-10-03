'Can't ditch 102 MLAs who saved my govt in 2020': Ashok Gehlot defends his loyalists post Rajasthan crisis

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot defended his loyalist MLAs who rebelled against Sachin Pilot potentially being the next chief minister of the state. While speaking to reporters on Sunday, Gehlot said he cannot ditch the 102 MLAs who had saved his government during the political crisis in 2020 and, therefore, he apologized to Sonia Gandhi as per a PTI report.

Talking about the MLAs who had revolted against him in 2020, he accused them of colluding with the BJP to bring down the Congress.

Also Read: Tharoor vs Kharge: Ashok Gehlot thinks THIS candidate should be Congress prez

Several MLAs loyal to Gehlot, who was seen as the frontrunner for the post of the Congress national president, had last week submitted resignation letters over a possible move to appoint Pilot as the next chief minister.

Gehlot later announced that he will not contest the Congress presidential polls as he took moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state.

Referring to the crisis, he said 80-90 per cent of MLAs switch sides when a new chief minister is going to be appointed but this did not happen in Rajasthan.

"When a chief minister is changed, 80-90 percent (MLAs) leave him and switch sides. They turn to the new candidate. I too don't consider it wrong. But it was a new case in Rajasthan where the MLAs got agitated just in the name of the new chief minister," Gehlot said without naming Pilot.

When asked about the chances of the chief minister being changed now, Gehlot reiterated that it is for the party high command to decide. "I am doing my work and it is for the party high command to take a decision," he said.

The veteran Congressman on Saturday asked the people to send suggestions about the next budget directly to him, hinting that he was there to stay. He also declared that he cannot remain away from the people of Rajasthan "till his last breath" and that the Congress government will complete its five years.

(With PTI inputs)