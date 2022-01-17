Two terror associates linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad nabbed in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two terrorist associates at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir, and recovered explosive materials from their possession. The J&K Police said that based on a specific input, the Awantipora Police along with Army`s 42 RR and CRPF have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

2 terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM in Awantipora arrested & explosive material recovered from their possession. In a separate case, Police produced chargesheet against a terrorist associate under UAPA before NIA court Anantnag: Jammu & Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

They have been identified as Zahid Ahmad Lone and Shakeel Ahmad Malik alias Abu Dujana. Incriminating materials including explosive materials have been recovered from their possession.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was working as terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM and involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms/ammunition to the active terrorists in Tral and Awantiprora areas," police said.

"Moreover, both the arrested associates were in touch with Pakistan-based self-styled terror commanders on different social media platforms and were planning to join terrorist ranks," the J&K Police said.



Police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated.

