LET terrorist, who was arrested for killing 2 migrant labourers in J&K, shot dead during anti-terror operation

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, who was arrested for killing two migrant labourers in a grenade attack in the Harmen area of South Kashmir`s Shopian district died on Wednesday during a firing by another militant, police said. Identified as Imran Ganaie resident of Harmain Shopian, was shot by another terrorist during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir Zone Police informed about his killing on Twitter, it said, "Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists & SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist".

"Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition has been recovered from the site of contact. Search still going on. Further details shall follow." On his disclosure, his accomplice was also arrested on Tuesday.

ADGP Vijay Kumar said Imran and his associate arrested by police have confessed about the Grenade throwing incident on labourers killing two of them on spot. Vijay Kumar said that these two hybrid terrorists carried out the attack on the directions of Lashkar Commander Abid and Danish and forces are raiding several places to track down these terrorists.



Vijay Kumar further said Killing of Kashmiri Pandit Pooran Kumar bhat was also carried out by LeT, there days back on 15th October. He said forces are after these terrorists carrying out soft targets on non-locals and soon, they will be eliminated.