हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BS Yediyurappa

'Let Yediyurappa reveal who was responsible for his tears,' says K'taka Cong President DK Shivakumar

KPCC President DK Shivakumar questioned the exit of BS Yediyurappa.

&#039;Let Yediyurappa reveal who was responsible for his tears,&#039; says K&#039;taka Cong President DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The way Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa cried on Monday (July 26) while announcing his resignation, it was not the tears of one person. They were the tears of a chief minister who represents the state. What is the pain behind this? Who caused that pain? KPCC President DK Shivakumar asked on the exit of Yediyurappa.

Let this be revealed to the people of the state, he urged.

There is no happiness visible behind his resignation. Instead, the pain was clearly visible. What`s that pain? Who is responsible for that, he should explain it to the people of the state, he demanded.

Was he pained because the people suffered two years of coronavirus? Is it because the party high command didn`t control the MLAs going against him? People should know this, he said.

The BJP leaders stabbed Yediyurappa in the back. A leader, Eshwarappa gave a complaint against the CM to the Governor, another was seen speaking against him showing total disrespect, he added.

The state, as well as national leaders, have troubled Yediyurappa since the beginning. Yediyurappa didn`t get support from the high command. They didn`t control who foul-mouthed him, Shivakumar pointed out.

"Whoever left the Congress have lost their positions today. We shall see if they want to return to the party. We don`t find any profit in Yediyurappa being replaced. People of the state have already decided to replace the BJP itself," he claimed.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BS YediyurappaDK ShivakumarKarnataka politicsKarnataka BJPKarnataka Congress
Next
Story

Rajnath Singh to leave for Tajikistan on July 27 for SCO Defence Minister meet

Must Watch

PT1M59S

National War Memorial: Know the history and significance