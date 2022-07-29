Let's wait for two minutes, AZAAN…: Aaditya Thackeray PAUSES his speech for this BIG cause - Watch
A video of Aaditya Thackeray pausing his speech for a few minutes during azaan has emerged on social media and is going viral.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: A video of Maharashtra former minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is doing rounds on social media platforms for all the right reasons. The video, which was shot during Aaditya Thackeray's speech in Mumbai's Chadivali, shows the Maharashtra former pausing his speech for a few minutes during azaan. Thackeray's visit to Chandivali was part of his 'Nishtha Yatra' which he embarked on a week ago – travelling to various parts of Maharashtra to interact with the Shiv Sena workers.
The video captures the chivalry side of Aaditya Thackeray. In the footage, Thackeray can be seen pausing his speech for two minutes as the azaan went on and then resuming his speech again.
Watch the video here:
@AUThackeray j@Iamrahulkanal ji #myleadermypride pic.twitter.com/jLA45yUj33 — Hussain Mansuri (@HussainMansuri_) July 28, 2022
Earlier, during the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray had made it clear that he was against the controversy. "Loudspeakers should be used to create awareness among people about reasons behind rising prices of essential commodities," he had said at that time.
Live Tv
More Stories