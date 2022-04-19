हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Director General of Military Operations

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar appointed as next Director General of Military Operations

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar has been appointed as the next Director General of Military Operations. He would take charge of the new office on May 1st.

ANI Photo

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar has been appointed as the next Director General of Military Operations. He would take charge of the new office on May 1st.

Prior to this, he was working as the General Officer Commanding of 1 Corps - a strike formation meant to undertake operations against both Pakistan and China.

He has also worked as Director General Staff Duties at Army Headquarters. 

Katiyar is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy. He was commissioned in the 23rd battalion of the Rajput Regiment in 1986. Later, he commanded the regiment along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. He also graduated from the National War College, USA. 

Katiyar has also been rewarded with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal. 

Tags:
Director General of Military OperationsDGMONational Defence AcademyNDARajput Regiment
