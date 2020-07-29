Light rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh today, more likely in 24 hours

New Delhi: Light rains lashed over Delhi and National Capital Region in Wednesday. The weather agency has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rains over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Indrapuram, Bijnor, Moradabad, Chandpur, Sahaswan, Tundla, Firozabad, Badaun, Kasganj, Etah.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains lashed most places over eastern and western Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the Met office said on Wednesday. Isolated places received heavy showers during the same period, the Meteorological department said.

Elgin Bridge (Barabanki) received 18 cm rainfall followed by Rae Bareli (11 cm), Rath in Hamirpur (10 cm), Katerniaghat in Bahraich, Ballia, Sidhauli in Sitapur, Bindki in Fatehpur (7 cm each) and Kasganj (5 cm).

Etawah was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met office, more showers are very likely to lash eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. They warned that moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied by lighting was very likely at isolated places over the state.