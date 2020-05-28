Light rains likely over Delhi, Haryana and some parts in Uttar Pradesh: IMD

New Delhi: In a respite from the severe heat wave conditions which persists over north India, light rains over a few places of West Delhi, Rohtak, Kosli, Hodal, Palwal, Manesar, Rewari, Sohana, Nuh, Bhiwadi, Etah, Moradabad, Amroha are predicted during the next two hour.

While IMD Lucknow forecasts thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and rains to occur on Thursday at around 10:30 am at places over Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur districts and adjoining areas.

The IMD predicts that under the influence of a Western Disturbance and an east-west trough in lower levels and likely occurrence of rain/thunderstorm from May 28 to May 30, with maximum temperatures over plains of north India likely to recede from May 28 onwards. There will be a substantial reduction of heat wave conditions from May 29.

The maximum temperatures in Delhi soared to 46 degrees Celsius with Safderjung and Palam recording 45.9 degress and 47.2 degrees respectively. Further dip in mercury is expected tomorrow with major respite from May 29 2020. there are chances of rains and duststorm between May 29 to May 31.