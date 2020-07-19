Lightning kills eight people across five districts in Bihar

Patna: At least eight people lost their lives across five districts in Bihar due to lightning on Sunday (July 19, 2020).

According to the State Government, there were three casualties in Purnea, two in Begusarai, one each in Patna, Saharsa and East Champaran.

Earlier on July 4, twenty people were killed after being struck by lightning in five districts of Bihar.

Out of the 20 casualties, nine were reported from Bhojpur district, five from Saran district, three from Kaimur district, two from Patna and one death was reported in Buxar.

More than 150 people in Bihar have died due to lightning in the past 25 days.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre in Patna in its weather warning issued lightning and thunderstorm alert in four districts - Aurangabad, Rohtas, Gaya and Arwal during the next 2-3 hours from 3:20 PM on Sunday.

In Bihar, all the major rivers are in spate and are flowing above the danger mark. They have also flooded over 30 blocks in around eight districts.

According to the Bihar water resources department on Saturday, the Bagmati river is flowing above the danger mark at Katounjha in Sitamarhi, Beniabad in Muzaffarpur and Hayaghat in Darbhanga.

The Kamla Balan river is flowing above the danger mark in Jhanjharpur while the Mahananda has crossed the danger mark at Dhengraghat in Purnia.

Recently, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced severe criticism of opposition leaders as a portion of a new bridge connecting Gopalganj and East Champaran collapsed after heavy rainfall.

The Sattarghat bridge on Gandak River in Gopalganj district was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on June 16.

The bridge was reportedly constructed at a cost of Rs 263.48 crore and collapsed just 29 days after it was inaugurated.