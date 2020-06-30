Lightning, thunderstorms kill 7 in Gujarat, 11 in Bihar

At least seven people lost their lives in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, while 11 people died in Bihar on Tuesday (June 30) due to lighting and thunderstorms.

In the Saurashtra region, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, and Bhavnagar districts were the most affected places, whereas, in Bihar, heavy rains lashed most parts of Saran, Patna, Nawada, Lakhisarai and Jamui.

"A 35-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son were struck by lightning at their farm in Rakka village at Lalpur in Jamnagar district, while two women were killed at Viramdad village in Devbhoomi Dwarka district," PTI quoted an official.

According to the meteorological department, Kalavad in Jamnagar received the maximum rainfall of 73 mm in just two hours on Tuesday afternoon, while Veraval in Gir Somnath district and Dhrol in Jamnagar district received 48 mm rainfall till 4 pm.

The number of people who died in Bihar - 5 people in Saran, 2 each in Patna, Nawada, 1 each in Lakhisarai and Jamui.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid the condolences and asked the people to follow the guidelines that have been issued by the State Disaster Management Authority.

CM Nitish also announced Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the 11 people who lost their lives.

In the past few days, as many as 103 people have so far died in Bihar while several others have been injured and widespread damage has occurred to properties across the state due to lightning strikes.

The State Meteorological department has predicted that heavy rain would continue till July 2.

Earlier on June 28, CM Nitish held a meeting to review the alarming increasing level of the rivers Mahananda, Kosi, Bagmati and Gandak.

With these four rivers flowing above the danger level, the threat of flood looms over parts of north Bihar.