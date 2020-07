Haridwar: Lightning, triggered by heavy rains, struck Har Ki Pauri in the holy town of Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Monday (July 20), causing a wall to collapse while also damaging a transformer set-up. Fortunately, there was no report of any injury or death in the incident.

With the transformer getting damaged in the lightning strike, the power supply in the area was subsequently hit.

The incident took place on late Monday night.