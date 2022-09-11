Lightning strikes in two districts of Rajasthan, 7 killed; 4 injured

Jaipur: In an unfortunate incident, seven people were killed, while four sustained injuries in a lightning strike in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar and Udaipur districts. Light to heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in eastern parts of the state accompanied by thunder and lightning. 34 mm rain was recorded in Sriganganagar, 30.6 mm in Barmer, 13 mm in Dungarpur, 11 mm in Bundi, 6.6 mm in Ajmer, 5.6 mm in Phalodi, 3 mm in Bikaner and Chittorgarh recorded 1 mm of rain according to the officials of the meteorological department.

After the uneventful monsoon this year in Rajasthan, it has finally picked up some pace on Saturday evening. Rain accompanied by strong winds paid visits to many parts of the state. Many places in Tonk, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, and Chittorgarh districts recorded rain.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said the area of very low pressure in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Sunday and is presently located over the adjoining areas of Orissa and Chhattisgarh which is responsible for the late resurgence of the monsoon.

The official added that the system is very likely to move in the west-north-west direction towards Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and weaken gradually in the next 24 hours. Sharma said that the maximum impact of this system is likely to be recorded in most parts of Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions of East Rajasthan on September 13, 14 and 15.

Predicting the possibility of rain, he said, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in most parts of these divisions and heavy rain in some places. He said light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan

The Western parts of Rajasthan have been devoid of rain and are facing extreme heat causing a shortage of water. The worst affected parts of Western Rajasthan are Jodhpur, Barmer, Churu, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner. The day's highest temperature was recorded at 41.6 degrees Celsius in Phalodi of Jodhpur while the minimum night temperature fell to 30.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi. The maximum temperature recorded in Jaisalmer was 40.8 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 40.5 degrees Celsius, Barmer 39.4 degree Celsius, and Churu 38.4 degree Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)