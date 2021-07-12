Lightning strikes Jaipur and other parts of Rajasthan, kills over 18 including seven kids

New Delhi: Lightning on Sunday late night (July 11, 2021) took over 18 lives including seven children in Jaipur and other parts of Rajasthan. According to officials, more than 20 people were also injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Kota, Baran, Jhalawar and Dholpur districts.

The officials informed that in Jaipur, 11 people, mostly youths, were killed and eight others injured when lightning struck them on a hill near the Amber Fort.

"Some of them were taking selfies on a watchtower while the others were on the hill. Those on the watchtower fell when lightning struck late in the evening," the officials added.

In Kota's Garda village, Radhe Banjara alias Bawla (12), Pukhraj Banjara (16), Vikram (16) and his brother Akhraj (13) died on the spot after lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter with their cattle. About 10 goats and a cow were also killed in the tragedy.

In Jhalawar's Lalgaon village, a 23-year-old shepherd, identified as Tara Singh Bheel, lost his life on the spot after a bolt of lightning struck him. Two buffaloes were also killed there.

Three children, identified as Lavkush (15), Vipin (10) and Bholu (8) were killed in Dholpur district's Kudinna village.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin.

"The loss of lives due to lightning strikes in Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur and Baran today is very sad and unfortunate," Gehlot said.

He said that instructions have been given to the officials to provide immediate assistance to the families of the victims.

कोटा, धौलपुर, झालावाड़, जयपुर और बारां में आज आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से हुई जनहानि बेहद दुखद एवं दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। प्रभावितों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं, ईश्वर उन्हें सम्बल प्रदान करें।

अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि पीड़ित परिवारों को शीघ्र सहायता उपलब्ध करवाएं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 11, 2021

(With PTI inputs)

