NewsIndia
KAILASH VIJAYAVARGIYA

'Like girls change BOYFRIENDS in foreign countries, Nitish Kumar changes allies,' BJP leader MOCKS Bihar CM

Bihar Politics: Eight days have passed since Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the eighth time in Bihar, but the attack on Nitish Kumar by BJP leaders continues.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 10:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Nitish Kumar left the alliance with BJP and formed a new government in Bihar with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD and Congress party.
  • Kailash Vijayvargiya, one of the BJP leaders who once again claimed 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar.
  • Politics can heat up with his statement.

Trending Photos

'Like girls change BOYFRIENDS in foreign countries, Nitish Kumar changes allies,' BJP leader MOCKS Bihar CM

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has taken a jibe at Nitish Kumar's BJP to form a new government in Bihar by joining hands with the Grand Alliance. He said that he was abroad at that time. One told him that it is just like girls change boyfriends here. Same is the situation of Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

Eight days have passed since Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the eighth time in Bihar, but the attack on Nitish Kumar by BJP leaders continues. Nitish Kumar left the alliance with BJP and formed a new government in Bihar with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD and Congress party. On the other hand, Kailash Vijayvargiya, one of the party leaders who once again claimed 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar, has given a big statement on Nitish Kumar. Politics can heat up with his statement.

According to the news agency ANI, Kailash Vijayvargiya, who reached Indore, said, "When I was travelling abroad, someone there said that women there change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar CM is also similar, never know who's hand he may hold or leave..."

Live Tv

Kailash VijayavargiyaNitish KumarBihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi YadavBihar Politics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?