BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has taken a jibe at Nitish Kumar's BJP to form a new government in Bihar by joining hands with the Grand Alliance. He said that he was abroad at that time. One told him that it is just like girls change boyfriends here. Same is the situation of Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

Eight days have passed since Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the eighth time in Bihar, but the attack on Nitish Kumar by BJP leaders continues. Nitish Kumar left the alliance with BJP and formed a new government in Bihar with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD and Congress party. On the other hand, Kailash Vijayvargiya, one of the party leaders who once again claimed 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar, has given a big statement on Nitish Kumar. Politics can heat up with his statement.

"When I was travelling abroad, someone there said that women there change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar CM is also similar, never know who's hand he may hold or leave...," says Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP National General Secretary in Indore, MP pic.twitter.com/zKVAbg0e30 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

