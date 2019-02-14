हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

Like his father, Akhilesh should also accept the truth: CM Adityanath on Mulayam praising PM Narendra Modi

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished that the latter returns to power after the General Elections this year.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav should accept the truth which his father spoke in Parliament.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished that the latter returns to power after the General Elections this year. He said, “I congratulate the Prime Minister because he has tried to take everybody along. I want to say that all members must win and come again and Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again,” Mulayam said in Lok Sabha.

Commenting on Mulayam`s comment, Adityanath said, "This is the truth, and truth always wins. What Mulayamji said in the Parliament is the truth, I am sure like Mulayamji, his son should also accept this truth."

The SP veteran`s stance is being perceived as a jolt to the efforts of Akhilesh Yadav who had joined hands with the opposition parties to counter the BJP in the general elections. 

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was sitting next to Mulayam when he made the remarks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the remarks by thumping his desk but Sonia did not show any emotion.

Later, when PM Modi took to the floor to address the lawmakers he responded to Mulayam's remarks by saying: "There is much to do. And Mulayam Singhji has given his blessings. I am very grateful to him."

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, however, said that he disagreed with Mulayam's remark but said that the veteran SP leader has an important role in politics and he respects his opinion".

It may be recalled that the same wish was made by Mulayam Singh for outgoing PM Manmohan Singh in 2014.

Talking to ANI, NCP MP Supriya Sule said, "I have heard that respected Mulayam Singh ji had said the same thing for Manmohan Singh ji in 2014."

Narendra Modi, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi Adityanath
