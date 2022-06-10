The BJP is trying to do 'Cheer Haran' of democracy. Just like Goddess Sita' 'Cheer Haran'. While attacking the saffron camp, mistakenly referring to Draupadi's 'Cheer Haran', Sita's name was mentioned by the congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

Randeep Surjewala 'Cheer Haran' Controversy: What exactly did he say?

"The BJP has lost miserably in the previous elections. Truth, democracy, law, and morals will win. Wearing blanket of lies (BJP)… like Goddess Sita’s cheer-haran, they want to do Cheer-Haran of democracy. They will lose (Rajya Sabha elections) and their masks will fall off." Randeep Surjewala criticised all central agencies like ED, CBI, Income Tax Department. He claimed that the BJP is exploiting these agencies for its own benefit. He was holding a press conference just before the Rajya Sabha elections. And that's when he said it.

Randeep Surjewala 'Cheer Haran' Controversy: 'Cheer Haran' in Mahabharata

In Mahabharat, the 'Vastra Haran' or 'Cheer Haran' of Draupadi was attempted by Duryodhan and his brother Dushashan. This is one of the most important chapters of the great events of the Mahabharata. It is believed that after playing dice, the extreme phase of harassment of the Pandavas was created during the time of 'Cheer Haran'. Which later awakens the possibility of Kurukshetra. While raising the same issue, Randeep Surjewala mistakenly mentioned Sita's name. The BJP has criticised his remarks. They claim that the Congress is denying the existence of Ram.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Even though I am a Muslim, I know that Draupadi's clothes, not Mother Sita, were taken away. But the Congress is trying to deny the existence of Sri Ram." Meanwhile, Randeep Surjewala also raised the issue of controversial farm laws while criticising the BJP. He claimed that the government has betrayed the farmers of the country.