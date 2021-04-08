Liquor shops, religious places, beaches to remain closed in Mumbai, here’s detailed guidelines

Mumbai: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the city, the Mumbai police on Wednesday (April 7) released detailed guidelines on the restrictions imposed.

According to the new guidelines, bar and wine shops will remain closed. Religious places and beaches will also be closed to the public.

Newspaper printing and circulation and home delivery of the same would be allowed between 7 am and 8 pm.

All essential services in the manufacturing sector, oxygen producers, e-commerce and construction would be allowed to operate.

A thread of updated Lockdown Guidelines in Mumbai: Public Places:

Movement of no more than 5 people will be allowed between 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays. On weekends, no movement except essential services will be allowed between 8 pm and 7 am.

Shops, markets and malls will remain closed except essential services. Film and TV Shooting will be allowed with conditions.

Recreation and Entertainment Services such as cinema, theatre, auditorium, arcade, water parks, clubs, swimming pool, gym, sports complexes will remain closed.

A maximum of 50 attendees will be allowed in marriages, while no more than 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

Government offices would work at 50 capacity and no visitors will be allowed. Private offices would remain closed, except those engaged in essential services or exempted by the government.

