Maharashtra traders oppose lockdown restrictions say, 'We will all die of hunger'

Mumbai: In Mumbai traders have come out on the streets against the stringent restrictions imposed in the wake of surge in coronavirus cases.

The traders have cpmplained that their business has already been destroyed since last year and the new restrictions will now completely ruin. Notably, some cities in Maharashtra have already implemented weekend lockdown, night curfew and full lockdown due to which traders are suffering a lot of losses.

The administration's decision to keep all shops closed except for shops connected to the utmost service has forced the traders to take to the streets. The traders not only shouted slogans against the state government but also protested by opening their own shops.

"We are opposing the lockdown as there is Gudi Padwa ahead several weddings are coming up. If we keep the shops closed in such a situation, we will all die of hunger. Where will the people go and without work we will all be left hungry. So we have opened shops," said one merchant.

While in Nagpur, traders protested in front of their closed shops amid tight police arrangements. Traders demanded that the administration relax and allow them to do business.

In a city like Pune, there are 60-70 thousand small big shops where two-three lakh people work. "We do not approve this lockdown. How will we survive the week, how will we provide salary ot the work men.

In Aurangabad, too, the traders staged a sit in protest against the government's decision. The traders demanded that the state government relaxes the norms and gives them the ease of doing business.

Meanwhile, a partial lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra on Sunday which is quite similar to the country-wide clampdown enforced last year.

The curbs will remain in place till April 30 also Section 144 will be imposed all through the day. Citizens cannot leave their home without a valid reason between 8 pm and 7 am. Only essential services are excluded from these curfew rules.