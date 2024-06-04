LIVE | Arunachal Pradesh Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin
Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Arunachal Pradesh voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha
Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arunachal Pradesh comprises 2 Lok Sabha seats and the voting for state general election was conducted on 19th April during the 1st phase . Arunachal Pradesh is majorly dominated by The Bharatiya Janata Party, The Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (United). The face to face fight in the state is between Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.
|S.No.
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|Party
|Winner/Loser
|Vote Margin
|1
|Tapir Gao
|Arunachal East Arunachal Pradesh
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|Bosiram Siram
|Arunachal East Arunachal Pradesh
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|3
|Kiren Rijiju
|Arunachal West Arunachal Pradesh
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|4
|Nabam Tuki
|Arunachal West Arunachal Pradesh
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
