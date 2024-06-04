LIVE | Arunachal Pradesh Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arunachal Pradesh comprises 2 Lok Sabha seats and the voting for state general election was conducted on 19th April during the 1st phase . Arunachal Pradesh is majorly dominated by The Bharatiya Janata Party, The Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (United). The face to face fight in the state is between Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin 1 Tapir Gao Arunachal East Arunachal Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 2 Bosiram Siram Arunachal East Arunachal Pradesh INC TBD TBD 3 Kiren Rijiju Arunachal West Arunachal Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 4 Nabam Tuki Arunachal West Arunachal Pradesh INC TBD TBD