New Delhi: Essel Group Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra on Saturday (May 21, 2022) motivated the students graduating the class of 2022 from Mount Litera School International in Mumbai and extended his best wishes. Dr Chandra also expressed gratitude to all parents who showed their trust in the school and tool the students to accept the reality of life as it takes away half of the suffering.

While addressing the ‘Dare To Dream’ event, the Essel Group Chairman shared some success mantras with the students.

Dr Chandra said, "There is regret in past, and future thoughts give anxieties, hence try to live in present."

"Live in the present and accept the reality as it takes away half of the sufferings," the Essel Group Chairman added.

He also talked about his experience and said that May 21, 1926, was when his great grand-father established this group and the family has seen ups and downs. He added that the lesson of these sufferings is that misery is everywhere, and everyone has to go through them.

“Those learnings say sufferings are everywhere. Everyone has to go through sufferings – big or small,” he said.

Notably, this is the second batch of students graduating from Mount Litera School International in Mumbai. The first celebration was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.