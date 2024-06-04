LIVE | Lakshadweep Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin
Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Lakshadweep voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.
Trending Photos
Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arunachal Pradesh comprises 1 Lok Sabha seat and the voting for state general election was conducted on 19th April during the 1st phase Lakshadweep elects only one Lok sabha member and Lakshadweep (ST) is the only parliamentary seat. Prominent parties of the state are The Indian National Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Janata Dal (United).
|Constituency
|Const. No.
|Leading Candidate
|Leading Party
|Trailing Candidate
|Trailing Party
|Margin
|Status
|Lakshadweep
|1
|MUHAMMED HAMDULLAH SAYEED
|INC
|MOHAMMED FAIZAL PP
|Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar
|2647
|
Result in Progress
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement