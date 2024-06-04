Advertisement
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

LIVE | Tripura Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Tripura Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Tripura voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 08:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024:  Tripura comprises 2 Lok Sabha seats and the voting for Tripura general election took place in two phases. In the first cycle, April 19 voting was conducted on Tripura west seat while the voting on the remaining  seat of Tripura east  was held in the second phase, April 26. Tripura is majorly dominated by two parties, The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress.

The face to face fight in the state is between Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress. According to Exit polls results BJP makes a dominating win in the state, BJP is likely to  win all the 2  seats. Earlier, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections Bharatiya Janata Party won both the seats in the state, one out of which is ST reserved.

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma Tripura East Tripura BJP TBD TBD
2 Darshan Kumar Reang Tripura East Tripura CPIM TBD TBD
3 Asish Kumar Saha Tripura West Tripura INC TBD TBD
4 Biplab Kumar Deb Tripura West Tripura BJP TBD TBD
