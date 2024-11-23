LIVE Updates | Baharagora Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Baghmara Election Result 2024 Live:

Baharagora is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand. In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections Baharagora comes under the East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand State.

It is recognized as constituency number 44 in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency has garnered attention in the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, with voting held on November 20, 2024.

In the 2024 elections, a total of 32 candidates applied for the Baharagora seat, with all applications accepted. Dr. Dineshanand Goswami (BJP), Samir Mohanty (JMM) are key candidates contested from Baharagora constituency in the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2019, Samir Kr. Mohanty of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won the seat by defeating Kunal Shadangi of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 60565 votes.





JMM won 3 times and BJP won 1 time since 2005 elections.

by around 60,565 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Kunal Sharangi of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) defeated Dineshananda Goswami of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) by 15,355 votes. He secured a total of 57,973 votes.





The main contest in Baharagora is expected to be between JMM and BJP, with other parties also vying for voter support. The political landscape has been shaped by recent developments, including shifts in party alliances and candidate selections that could impact voter sentiment.

As counting day approaches on November 23, 2024, all eyes will be on Baharagora to see how these factors influence the election outcome and determine the next representative for this important constituency in Jharkhand's political framework.