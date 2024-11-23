Advertisement
DARYAPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2024

LIVE Updates | Daryapur Assembly Election Result 2024: Captain Abhijit Anand Adsul - Shiv Sena Trails Against Gajanan Motiram Lawate - Sena UBT

Daryapur  Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Maharashtra's Daryapur  Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates is all set to get its new MLA today as the counting of votes for 288 assembly seats is taking place starting at 8am. Daryapur  Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates went to the polls on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place today.

 

|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 10:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Daryapur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

Daryapur Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates: Daryapur Assembly seat is one of the assembly seats in the Amaravati district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Daryapur seat was held on November 20. The Daryapur assembly seat has been a BJP-INC stronghold, BJP won 5 times and INC won 2 times since 1978 elections.

The list of the candidates contesting sumed up to 58 in which, 18 are accepted, 20 rejected, 20 withdrawn, there are a total of 16 candidates in the fray for the seat including 7 independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties, Ankush Sahebrao Wakpanjar of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Kailash Uttamrao More of Republican Party of India (A), Najukrao Yashwantrao Chourpagar of Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Bundile Ramesh Ganpatrao of Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party, Sumitra Sahebrao Gayakwad of Jan Janwadi Party.

Daryapur  Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

In the 2019 assembly elections, Balwant Baswant Wankhade of the Indian National Congress had won the elections by defeating Bundile Ramesh Ganpatrao of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of around 30519 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Ramesh Ganpatrao Bundile had contested the polls on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Balwant Baswant Wankhade of Republican Party Of India (RPI) by around 19,582 votes. 

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the Abhijit Adsul (SHS), Gajanan Motiram Lawate (SHS (UBT)) are key candidates contested from Daryapur constituency in 2024.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

