LIVE Updates | Kangana Ranaut-Supriya Shrinate Row: Actress Responds To Offensive Post, Says 'People Of Mandi Hurt'

New Delhi: In response to the controversy surrounding an offensive social media post about her by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut stated on Tuesday that she would deliberate on the next steps with BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi. Kangana, the BJP’s Lok Sabha election candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, said, “We have responded to the controversy over the offensive post. BJP President JP Nadda has invited me for a meeting in Delhi. I will be able to comment further on the issue after the meeting.”

She also mentioned that she would consider whether to pursue legal action against Supriya Shrinate of the Congress during her meeting with Nadda. She further noted that Shrinate’s post had upset the people of Mandi. “Mandi, often referred to as ‘Chota-Kashi’, is hurt by this derogatory comment,” she said. Shrinate’s post on Monday, which included a photo of Ranaut in a corset top with an inappropriate caption, has been removed following backlash from several BJP leaders and others.

#WATCH | "Every woman deserves dignity...," says Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from HP's Mandi Lok Sabha seat on Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's objectionable post pic.twitter.com/kLt0h7Imq9 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

The National Commission For Women Chief responded on Tuesday to Shrinate’s alleged remarks against Ranaut, who is the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate. She said, “They owe Kangana an apology… They are senior leaders in their party and we expect better behavior from them… I hope Sonia Ji will take action against them…”

In response to a question, she said, “Kangana’s response was very dignified. A complaint has already been filed with the Election Commission…”

As the controversy escalated, Shrinate clarified that she would never make such personal and indecent remarks about any woman. She explained, “Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Today, someone posted something extremely inappropriate. As soon as I found out, I deleted the post. Anyone who knows me knows that I would never make personal and indecent comments about any woman. I wanted to find out how this happened.” She also mentioned that an objectionable post was made by a parody account on X.