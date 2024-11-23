LIVE Updates | Mandar Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

The Mandar (ST) Assembly constituency is an important electoral district in Jharkhand, known for its significant representation of Scheduled Tribes. The upcoming assembly elections will be held on November 20, 2024, with results expected to be announced on November 23, 2024.

Mandar has been a vital constituency within the Ranchi district and has a history of competitive elections. It is reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes, reflecting the demographic makeup of the area. The constituency has seen various political parties vying for control, with the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being notable contenders in recent years.

Sunny Topo (BJP), and Shipli Neha Tirkey (INC) are key candidates contested from the Mandar constituency in the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.





In the 2024 elections, 36 candidates are in the fray including Shilpi Neha Tirkey from the Indian National Congress and Gangotri Kujur from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) are prominent candidates. A total of 36 candidates applied for the constituency, with all applications accepted. Among these, 17 candidates are contesting in this phase of elections, including several independents and candidates from smaller regional parties like the Ambedkarite Party Of India.

In the 2019 elections, Bandhu Tirkey of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVMP)

won against Deo Kumar Dhan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a narrow margin of 23,127 votes, receiving 92,491votes (41.15% vote share) compared to Deo’s 39,634votes (30.86%). In 2014, Dulu Mahato again emerged victorious over Jaleshwar Mahato with a significant margin of 29,623 votes, garnering 86,603 votes (51.65% vote share).

Mandar's electorate is predominantly composed of Scheduled Tribe voters, which plays a crucial role in determining election outcomes. Understanding the needs and issues faced by these communities will be essential for candidates as they campaign.

The primary contest in Mandar will likely be between the ruling coalition led by BJP and the opposition alliance comprising INC and JVM. The political landscape is dynamic, with shifts in alliances and emerging candidates influencing voter sentiment.

The voting for the 82 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand was held in two phases - November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.